Previous
Next
We finally know where the exit is situated by mastermek
Photo 3914

We finally know where the exit is situated

The owner of our office spends a lot of money on dumb regulations. We’re not that happy with all the new wiring crisscross over our orange walls and this bright sign, always on.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
1072% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise