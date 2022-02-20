Previous
That’s a wonderful branch. Let's play! by mastermek
Photo 3925

That’s a wonderful branch. Let's play!

Today it was Franklin, the third storm in a week. Lot’s of damage and 4 casualties. It's not over yet, but the worst is over now.

We had the North Sea flood 50 years ago (1953). Fortunately, we now have well-functioning flood defences.
