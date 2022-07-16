Previous
Piano upgrade by mastermek
Photo 4070

Piano upgrade

The led string will be used to activate some LDR’s. But first there's a cast iron beam to deal with… That is a setback.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
