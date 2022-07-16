Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4070
Piano upgrade
The led string will be used to activate some LDR’s. But first there's a cast iron beam to deal with… That is a setback.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
5532
photos
67
followers
58
following
1115% complete
View this month »
4063
4064
4065
4066
4067
4068
4069
4070
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Hipsta
Camera
367
Taken
16th July 2022 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hipsta
,
cmek
,
cpiano
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close