In July 2022, a water taxi collided with a tour boat. The water taxi overturned and a number of people on board were trapped inside. Because it happened just below the bridge across the Maas, and because there are many cameras that monitor shipping traffic, everything could be followed more or less live. Fortunately, help was quickly on the spot and other taxis were able to turn the ship around for a little while. As a result, the occupants were able to escape, but there was no longer an air bubble to keep the taxi afloat much longer. It quickly sank to the bottom of the river.

Today I came across the taxi by accident. Sorry for the pun.

That old building is our town hall.
