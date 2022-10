OË

Sometimes the penny drops a little late... When I saw this Citroën C3 Pluriel (2004) I noticed the lemon shaped O and diaeresis. It surprised me because citroen is lemon in Dutch, not in French. Turns out Andre's family is Dutch. His grandfather was a greengrocer and he changed his surname to limoenman (lime man). Andre’s father changed his name to Citroen as it was Dutch for lemon. When they moved to France the name was eventually changed to Citroën.