Non-repeating pattern by mastermek
Non-repeating pattern

This 13-sided figure is the first that can fill an infinite surface with a pattern that is always original.

But is it really? I'm not convinced. The blue polygon is mirrored. In my opinion that's a different shape.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/at-long-last-mathematicians-have-found-a-shape-with-a-pattern-that-never-repeats-180981899/
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
John Falconer ace
I went to the link but couldn’t really understand the issue. Too tired I guess!!
April 18th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Een Escher?
April 18th, 2023  
