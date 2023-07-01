Previous
Flew by mastermek
Art piece by Laïs Geutjes at the Negative Space exhibition (graduation show, School of Arts, Breda).
128 ethically sourced Appias Lyncida’s in a row to question our role as humans within the gracefulness of nature.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

@mastermek
Steve Chappell ace
Cool capture
July 2nd, 2023  
