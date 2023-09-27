Previous
Bruine kroeg by mastermek
Bruine kroeg

A brown cafe is a typical Dutch pub, literally brown with carpets on the tables. However, they are becoming extinct. Don’t hesitate if you want to visit one!
27th September 2023

Mek

@mastermek
