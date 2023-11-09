Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4551
15. Brielle
Kruithuis (gunpowder house).
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
6408
photos
66
followers
57
following
1246% complete
View this month »
4544
4545
4546
4547
4548
4549
4550
4551
Latest from all albums
506
4549
507
4550
508
1348
4551
509
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Hipsta
Camera
367
Taken
9th November 2023 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hipsta
,
brielle
,
cmek
,
vesting
Louise & Ken
The placement of the building, the surrounding water and the dykes speak to the caution taken to protect the supplies and the people!
November 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close