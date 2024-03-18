Previous
Bridge poem by mastermek
Photo 4681

Bridge poem

The water cuts you off here,
replaces step with stand,
changes now to later.

You can time it infinitely
break in two.
You share your name,
your home, your language.
Every view is a country.

You'll look back later
and see yourself again.
Half of every story lies
across.

Ester Naomi Perquin
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
1282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise