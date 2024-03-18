Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 4681
Bridge poem
The water cuts you off here,
replaces step with stand,
changes now to later.
You can time it infinitely
break in two.
You share your name,
your home, your language.
Every view is a country.
You'll look back later
and see yourself again.
Half of every story lies
across.
Ester Naomi Perquin
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise
6645
photos
66
followers
58
following
4674
4675
4676
4677
4678
4679
4680
4681
Views
2
Album
Hipsta
Camera
368
Taken
18th March 2024 9:07am
Tags
poem
,
hipsta
,
cmek
,
crotterdam
