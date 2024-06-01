Previous
Wikkelboat by mastermek
Photo 4756

Wikkelboat

These tiny house boats are for rent.
€ 300 a night.

In the background you can see the most expensive apartment in our city. Or possibly in our entire country. It’s called The Box, 1000m2, 3 floors and a 55m2 balcony overlooking a marina and a beach (under construction). Supposedly between 15 and 20 million euros. According to the project developer, it is, of course, not a stunt to make quick money but initially there was no Box. The space would become a large garden in the heart of the building until one of the investors felt that the space could be used in a much better way... In any case, it is unique. Especially because a stone's throw from The Box people don't have money to go to the doctor.
