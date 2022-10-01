Previous
Hey you! by mastermek
Photo 407

Hey you!

Why are you throwing that garbage out on the street?
☑️ I'm a jerk
☑️ I have to think about my image
☑️ I don't care about a clean environment
☑️ Aiming in a trash can is hard
☑️ Normally mom cleans it up
☑️ All of the above
