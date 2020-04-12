The new normal

I am a “fallen away Catholic” and have not been to church in a few years. With this medical crisis we are all living through I felt the need to do something spiritual on this Easter Sunday. Kentucky, thank goodness for the leadership from our Governor, is in a pretty tight shut down. We are however having some church services Wwhere you can stay in your car and practice safe social distancing. So, I decided to reach back into my father’s Roots and attend a Methodist service in a downtown parking lot. I’m glad I went.

Be safe and stay healthy.

We will get through this. We will get through this together.