#2

Our second peaceful march in less than a week. This one was larger & longer. For the first time a march came past my house. We stood on our porches and sidewalks with signs or simple solidarity. Some passed out water & popsicles.



Interesting fact as to why my street was chosen for the route. There was a time when black people were not allowed to walk on my street. I had no idea.



Only the width of the Ohio River separates me from a northern state. And although I have a solid southern accent & I understand southern culture; I never considered myself to be part of the Deep South. I guess I come from deeper Southern roots than I knew...which I should have realized because I remember “colored only bathrooms & water fountains”. It is embarrassing & hurtful. I know I can not change the history but I am sorry about this part of our history.