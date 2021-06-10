Previous
Mothman by maysvilleky
Mothman

Mothman statue in Point Pleasant, WV. The movie, The Mothman Prophecies, was based upon the sightings of a large flying human like moth, which was thought to predict the tragic failure of a bridge, killing nearly 50 people.
MaysvilleKY

@maysvilleky
I live in a small town in north central Kentucky on the Ohio River. I have always enjoyed photography. I did this project several...
