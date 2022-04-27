Previous
The Lake and Astley Hall, Chorley by mazlu
8 / 365

The Lake and Astley Hall, Chorley

Astley Hall, seen from across the lake, Astley Park, Chorley
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

MazLu

@mazlu
Paul Alfsson
I like this one best. The fountain adds a lot of interest and the people at the bench give it scale.
April 28th, 2022  
