albumcoverchallenge150 by mdry
albumcoverchallenge150

Dorothy Leigh Sayers (13 June 1893 – 17 December 1957) was an English crime novelist, playwright, translator and critic.

We can't all be heroes because somebody has to sit on the curb and clap as they go by.
Will Rogers (1879 - 1935)
12th February 2024

Marelize Dry

@mdry
Peter Dulis ace
so cool
February 12th, 2024  
