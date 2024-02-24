Previous
Boat on the Dam by mdry
Boat on the Dam

We went to Bronkhorstspruit Dam and my husband and kids had the opportunity to ride a boat on the dam.
Unfortunate the dam is polluted with hyacinth blocking the way to fish and boat. Huge problem
Marelize Dry

