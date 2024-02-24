Sign up
16 / 365
Boat on the Dam
We went to Bronkhorstspruit Dam and my husband and kids had the opportunity to ride a boat on the dam.
Unfortunate the dam is polluted with hyacinth blocking the way to fish and boat. Huge problem
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Marelize Dry
@mdry
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
24th February 2024 3:51pm
Tags
boat
