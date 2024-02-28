Sign up
Previous
20 / 365
Hands
For the Artis challenge
I love the little heart
Inspiration can be find here
https://www.vivianmaier.com/gallery/color-1/#slide-4
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Marelize Dry
@mdry
Dave
ace
Nicely done
February 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture of the hands - love the casual clasp of hands , and the little heart bracelet caught my attention !
February 28th, 2024
