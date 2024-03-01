Previous
Taking the shot by mdry
22 / 365

Taking the shot

For the WWYD challenge
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Marelize Dry

@mdry
John Falconer ace
Love it!
March 1st, 2024  
Brian ace
Wow
March 1st, 2024  
