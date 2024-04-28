Previous
Autumn is coming, leaf by leaf by mdry
78 / 365

Autumn is coming, leaf by leaf

28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Marelize Dry

@mdry
21% complete

John Falconer ace
Well done. Lovely shot.
April 28th, 2024  
