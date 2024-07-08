Previous
Album Cover Bunny by mdry
149 / 365

Album Cover Bunny

For the album cover challenge

Band
Ed Bradley  (1941–2006) was an American broadcast journalist best known for reporting
with 60 Minutes and CBS News


The Album
On my income tax 1040 it says, Check this box if you are blind. I wanted to put a check mark about three inches away.
Tom Lehrer (1928 - ), lecturing in 'The Nature of Math, 4/4/90
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Marelize Dry

@mdry
41% complete

Photo Details

