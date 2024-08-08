Previous
Can't cope with drugs - Existence by mdry
180 / 365

Can't cope with drugs - Existence

For the album cover challenge
The band
Existence is the state of having being or reality.

The Album
Reality is a crutch for people who can't cope with drugs. Lily Tomlin (1939 - )
Marelize Dry

@mdry
Photo Details

