Photo 454
Our Stray
Tilli has been around the yard for a year now. Last May she has 7 kittens on our porch. My husband and I are the only ones that can pet her.
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
Kelley
@meemakelley
I am just getting into photography, although I have always enjoyed taking pictures. I am hoping that I will learn more about the art of...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
1st March 2020 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
