Previous
Photo 783
Light at the End of the Tunnel
Have tried this in black and white, completely different 'feel' much more gritty. I quite like the blue and yellow hues, but think mono works better.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
5
1
Catherine
@megpicatilly
783
photos
24
followers
38
following
214% complete
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G991B
Taken
20th February 2024 2:58pm
JackieR
ace
Perfect!! Where were going/ been
February 20th, 2024
KWind
ace
Well placed human! Cool image!
February 20th, 2024
Catherine
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you! One of the stations on the new London Elizabeth Line. I should know which one, but all the stations are like this, disappointing as the tube is so well known for the stations being different.
February 20th, 2024
Catherine
@kwind
thank you
February 20th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
This is somewhat 'trippy'. The person really gives scale to this.
February 20th, 2024
