Previous
Light at the End of the Tunnel by megpicatilly
Photo 783

Light at the End of the Tunnel

Have tried this in black and white, completely different 'feel' much more gritty. I quite like the blue and yellow hues, but think mono works better.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Catherine

@megpicatilly
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Perfect!! Where were going/ been
February 20th, 2024  
KWind ace
Well placed human! Cool image!
February 20th, 2024  
Catherine
@30pics4jackiesdiamond thank you! One of the stations on the new London Elizabeth Line. I should know which one, but all the stations are like this, disappointing as the tube is so well known for the stations being different.
February 20th, 2024  
Catherine
@kwind thank you
February 20th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
This is somewhat 'trippy'. The person really gives scale to this.
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise