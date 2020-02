DSC_5953-2

This was the hardest picture I ever took in my life. My little Emma (dog) had aggressive liver cancer and died 5 days after this pic was taken. I knew it was our last with her so I tried to make it a good one in 15min. My son had to leave for work and for everyone to be together this was our last chance till the following sunday :( . She barked a lot, ate the garbage when she had the chance and loved to run away lol but we loved her anyway. Rip Em's