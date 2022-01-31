Previous
Sketch of cat and model by metzpah
31 / 365

Sketch of cat and model

Trying to draw the cat from life. A great challenge. At least I got the shape of a cat.
31st January 2022 31st Jan 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
