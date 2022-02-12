Previous
Next
Cat and her Shadow over blues by metzpah
43 / 365

Cat and her Shadow over blues

Cat and her Shadow over blue fairy mandala and paper sculptures
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise