Grey cat Still Life by metzpah
47 / 365

Grey cat Still Life

Our cats decided to get comfortable when I was setting up a still life to photograph some drawings. This Frazier who pretty much sat on top of the main focus area.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
13% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Julie Duncan ace
You sure have some pretty kitties! ;)
February 19th, 2022  
