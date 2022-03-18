Previous
Anole Lizard on a Painting by metzpah
Anole Lizard on a Painting

I set a painting out to see if a lizard would pose on it.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
