Model and drawing by metzpah
Model and drawing

I have been trying to draw from life daily for most of April. I snapped a shot in case I needed it even though I didn’t use it it is interesting to compare to the painting.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
