Getting Ready for the Art Show by metzpah
118 / 365

Getting Ready for the Art Show

5 images framed. Can enter six. Don’t have to. Have 3 more unfinished pieces. Not sure if I want to finish 😜
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
