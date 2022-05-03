Previous
Orchard Orb Weaver by metzpah
123 / 365

Orchard Orb Weaver

Still tiny but trying to get a picture with the good camera.
3rd May 2022

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
