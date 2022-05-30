Three Paintings

A blue acrylic painting of a sigil designed to represent “Freedom to Flow”, a floral design with the concepts of "truth, honour, and loyalty" in mind and a green painting of hands with "gratitude, wisdom, fairness" as the theme. The floral one was done a long time ago, but at the time I wasn't sure if it was complete. Same with the green one. The other painting was started as part of the set that was to go with the first paintings, but it sat for a long time definitely needing work. Not too long ago I decided to take a pile of unfinished canvases and add sigils to them. It seems to have done the trick to finish this one The green one I did touch up the hands a little, and the other I guess time has been all I needed to call it done. They still seem to suit each other.