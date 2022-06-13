Previous
Sour Grapes by metzpah
164 / 365

Sour Grapes

I think these are concord so a long ways away from sweet purple ripeness
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
