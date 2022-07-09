Previous
Silverpoint Portrait by metzpah
190 / 365

Silverpoint Portrait

Comparing the straight on to angled view to see the shine from the silver
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
52% complete

