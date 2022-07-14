Previous
Drying off New Wings by metzpah
Drying off New Wings

A new cicada fully emerged from its exoskeleton and waiting for its wings to dry. The 2 images might be around an hour apart.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
