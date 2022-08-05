Previous
Dragon Drawing by metzpah
216 / 365

Dragon Drawing

Playing with new markers
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh this is so beautiful, love the colours and textures.
August 7th, 2022  
