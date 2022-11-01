Previous
Squirrel practicing how not to be seen by metzpah
305 / 365

Squirrel practicing how not to be seen

Was really funny as it would edge it’s way around the beam along with my movement so getting a clear shot was near impossible.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
