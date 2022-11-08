Previous
The Mourning Moon by metzpah
312 / 365

The Mourning Moon

The glimpse of the full moon before the clouds covered it and obscured the eclipse
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
November 10th, 2022  
