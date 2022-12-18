Previous
Sundog by metzpah
Sundog

One of best I have seen. When ice crystals clouds and sun align just right
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful.
December 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a stunning sight and capture!
December 19th, 2022  
