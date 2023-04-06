Previous
Bird in Stormy Sky by metzpah
Bird in Stormy Sky

Layers of clouds with a bird flying by
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
