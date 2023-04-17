Sign up
Photo 472
Swallowtail Caterpillars
Visited a lady with a butterfly garden who gathers and nurtures the caterpillars to give them a better than average chance at becoming butterflies.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
Katherine Nutt
@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
17th April 2023 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
caterpillar
