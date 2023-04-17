Previous
Swallowtail Caterpillars by metzpah
Swallowtail Caterpillars

Visited a lady with a butterfly garden who gathers and nurtures the caterpillars to give them a better than average chance at becoming butterflies.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
