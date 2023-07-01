Previous
Phone camera ICM by metzpah
Photo 547

Phone camera ICM

Experimenting to see how possible it would be to get some intentional camera movement on the phone camera
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
