There was a hawk here by metzpah
There was a hawk here

It was chased away by some little birds before I could do anything but admire it
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
