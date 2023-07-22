Previous
Phone shot of a crescent Moon by metzpah
Photo 568

Phone shot of a crescent Moon

Doesn’t look very crescent like
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
155% complete

Photo Details

