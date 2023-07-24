Sign up
Photo 570
Be Here Now Turnip
Trying to sleep the other night and was roused by the question: What is the most present root vegetable? The Turnip!
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
1
1
Katherine Nutt
@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
Tags
root
,
turnip
,
presence
Diana
ace
Oh how I love this, the most gorgeous and happy turnip I have ever seen!
I am a huge Buddha fan and just love your creativity and talent.
July 25th, 2023
