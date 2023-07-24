Previous
Be Here Now Turnip by metzpah
Be Here Now Turnip

Trying to sleep the other night and was roused by the question: What is the most present root vegetable? The Turnip!
24th July 2023

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
Diana ace
Oh how I love this, the most gorgeous and happy turnip I have ever seen!

I am a huge Buddha fan and just love your creativity and talent.
July 25th, 2023  
