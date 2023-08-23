Monday's writing group prompt was a quote from Dr. Suess:
I like nonsense, it wakes up the brain cells.
which inspired the following words which inspired this image:
NonCaticle Nonsense
I met a cat, who knew about that
Who could teleport with ease
Her purrs could open portals
The vibration held the keys
Science tried to hold her
They put her in a box
But she moved through the box
Into another dimension
That no one ever sees
I asked the cat, how could she do that?
She said she read it in a book
she had sat on the book
And understood
The truth was unwritten
She read between the pages
Reality Cages
thoughts meant to be free
Untangled the Entangled
Slipped past the knots
The kitty unravelled String Theory
and a Haiku:
Whimsical whimsy
Reality is flimsy
In flights of fancy