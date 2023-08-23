NonCaticle Nonsense

Monday's writing group prompt was a quote from Dr. Suess:

I like nonsense, it wakes up the brain cells.



which inspired the following words which inspired this image:



NonCaticle Nonsense



I met a cat, who knew about that

Who could teleport with ease

Her purrs could open portals

The vibration held the keys

Science tried to hold her

They put her in a box

But she moved through the box

Into another dimension

That no one ever sees

I asked the cat, how could she do that?

She said she read it in a book

she had sat on the book

And understood

The truth was unwritten

She read between the pages

Reality Cages

thoughts meant to be free

Untangled the Entangled

Slipped past the knots

The kitty unravelled String Theory



and a Haiku:

Whimsical whimsy

Reality is flimsy

In flights of fancy