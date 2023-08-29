Previous
Lunch by metzpah
Lunch

Not saying burger and fries are the answer to the meaning of life the universe and everything but I did have order number 42.
29th August 2023

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
Diana ace
Not my favourite meal, but this one sure looks delicious!
August 30th, 2023  
