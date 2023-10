Thanksgiving Dinner

Didn’t roast a bird but ended up with way too much for the 2 of us. Stuffing baked on top of chicken tenders in one pan and on top of butternut squash in another. Topped with some parsnip quarters. Mashed herb goat cheese potatoes, gravy sautéed squashes mushrooms and tomatoes and steamed broccoli cauliflower and carrots. I didn’t make dessert.